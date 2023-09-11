Ain-el-Hilweh’s fifth day of clashes: One killed, many injured

NNA – Clashes continued for the fifth day inside the Palestinian refugee camp of Ain-el-Hilweh, killing one person and wounding many others.

The fighting intensified at dawn following a relative calm throughout the night, with machineguns and RPGs being reportedly used.

Sniper fire also hit neighboring streets and regions in Saida. The city#39;s southern entrance has been closed; traffic has been rerouted to the seaside freeway.

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

============R.A.H.