    Ain-el-Hilweh’s fifth day of clashes: One killed, many injured

    NNA – Clashes continued for the fifth day inside the Palestinian refugee camp of Ain-el-Hilweh, killing one person and wounding many others.

    The fighting intensified at dawn following a relative calm throughout the night, with machineguns and RPGs being reportedly used.

    Sniper fire also hit neighboring streets and regions in Saida. The city#39;s southern entrance has been closed; traffic has been rerouted to the seaside freeway.

