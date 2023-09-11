Prince Harry gets into the Invictus spirit! Smiling Duke cheers as he joins spectators at track and field finals on second day of Games in Germany

The Duke of Sussex is cheered by the crowd at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Düsseldorf

Harry was with his entourage and will later attend the wheelchair rugby final

Prince Harry was in a boisterous mood today as he joined in chants with spectators at the Invictus Games athletics event.

He was cheered by the crowd as he took his place in the stands of the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Düsseldorf along with half a dozen members of his entourage.

As competitors took part in a 200 meter race, the Duke of Sussex could be seen putting his hands to his mouth and cheering with the crowd.

The prince was accompanied to the event by a member of the Ukrainian army supporting his team of veterans.

He was due to spend an hour at the event and will later attend the wheelchair rugby final, which is often one of his favorites to watch.

The Duke of Sussex watches the athletics finals at the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf today

Harry said he plans to attend as many events as possible during the week-long competition for injured and disabled veterans.

The Duke founded the games to aid their rehabilitation by challenging them to take part in sporting events similar to the Paralympics.

This year’s competition will run until September 16.

In total, 550 military personnel, former and current, sick and injured, from 21 countries, participate in ten team and individual sports.

The British team, led by Royal Navy Submarine Officer Lieutenant Commander James Rogers, was supported by the Royal British Legion in partnership with the Ministry of Defence.

Harry revealed during the opening ceremony on Saturday that Meghan would be cheering for Nigeria at this year’s games after discovering she was of Nigerian descent.

The Duke said that while the Sussexes don’t “play favourites”, the discovery means things are likely to get “a little more competitive” between the couple.

“We are also very happy to see new nations joining us,” the Duke told a packed arena. “Listen to it for Colombia, Israel and Nigeria. »

“Now, I’m not saying we play favorites at home… but since my wife found out she’s of Nigerian descent, it’ll probably get a little more competitive this year,” he added .

Meanwhile, Harry took part in a penalty shootout on German television and lost without scoring a goal.

The Duke took part in the challenge on television channel ZDF alongside German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius and two Invictus Games athletes.

Sporting an Invictus Games t-shirt, Harry joked: “What happens to zero? before taking part in the penalty shootout and agreed to wear the German jersey if he missed his attempts.

In place of a goalkeeper, two holes were created in the goal for competitors to score.

Approaching inside the studio, Harry politely joked with members of the audience seated near the goal “you might want to move” before heading towards the target.

After a quick dance, the Duke hit his first two attempts straight into the middle of the goal, missing the hole in the bottom right corner. Although her third attempt was closer, she also missed.

The Duke then watched as Mr Pistorius calmly scored his first two chances. Harry came back to take three more shots later in the shootout, but he failed to put the ball through a hole in the top left corner.

As there were no German jerseys nearby, Harry donned an FSV Mainz 05 scarf after his defeat and joked with the German politician: “In your free time you could manage the national team.”