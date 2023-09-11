Mon. Sep 11th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Mikati chairs meeting on cancer drugs’ subsidies; meets army chief, IMF delegation

    By

    Sep 11, 2023 , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati chaired, at the Grand Serail on Monday, a meeting devoted to discussing the mechanism to subsidize cancer and incurable diseases#39; drugs.

    The meeting was attended by Caretaker Minister of Public Health Firas Abiad, Caretaker Finance Minister Youssef Khalil, Central Bank#39;s interim governor Wassim Mansouri, and Director General of the Finance Ministry George Maarrawi.

    nbsp;

    Separately, Mikati met with a delegation of the International Monetary Fund, chaired by mission chief Ernesto Rigo.

    nbsp;

    He later received army chief General Joseph Aoun.

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    By

