Mikati chairs meeting on cancer drugs’ subsidies; meets army chief, IMF delegation

NNA – Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati chaired, at the Grand Serail on Monday, a meeting devoted to discussing the mechanism to subsidize cancer and incurable diseases#39; drugs.

The meeting was attended by Caretaker Minister of Public Health Firas Abiad, Caretaker Finance Minister Youssef Khalil, Central Bank#39;s interim governor Wassim Mansouri, and Director General of the Finance Ministry George Maarrawi.

Separately, Mikati met with a delegation of the International Monetary Fund, chaired by mission chief Ernesto Rigo.

He later received army chief General Joseph Aoun.

