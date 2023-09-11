Mikati’s office: PM regrets absence of ministers who do not cease uttering positions on displacement file

NNA – The press office of Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, said on Monday that the latter regrets the absence of ministers from a scheduled cabinet session, especially that these ministers do not cease to utter positions and stances on the Syrian displacement issue.

The Council of Ministers was set to convene today to discuss the Syrian refugee file, but Mikati decided to hold a consultative meeting instead due to the lack of quorum.

quot;The government was never late to take the necessary decisions in that respect, and the security apparatuses are assuming their duty, but what we need is a unified national position as to how to approach this issue, especially in light of the new wave of Syrians#39; displacement via illegitimate crossing points,quot; read a statement by the PM#39;s press office.

It is to note that the ministers who attended are Abbas Halabi, Ziad Makary, George Kallas, Youssef Khalil, Najla Riachy, Georges Bouchikian, Bassam Mawlawi, Mohammad Wissam Mortada, Johnny Corm, Mostafa Bayram, Ali Hamie, Firas Abiad, and Issam Charafeddine, alongside Deputy PM Saade Chami, Director General of the Presidency of the Republic Antoine Choucair, Secretary General of the Council of Ministers Mahmoud Makkieh, army commander General Joseph Aoun, and acting chief of the General Security Major General Elias Baysari.

