Legendary chef who helped mentor Marco Pierre-White dies at 89 sparking tributes to a ‘true gastronomic leader’

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Tributes have been paid to legendary chef Nico Ladenis, mentor of Marco-Pierre White, following his death at the age of 89.

The chef who taught himself to cook became a dean of the kitchen when he won three Michelin stars at 90 Park Lane in the 1990s.

He opened his first London restaurant Chez Nico in Dulwich in 1973, followed by Simply Nico in Pimlico in 1989.

But it was his third venue, Chez Nico at 90 Park Lane, that made him famous.

Ladenis, who during his lifetime was compared to other legendary chef Raymond Blanc and the Roux brothers, has been called the “marshal of classical cuisine”.

Ladenis entered the cooking profession relatively late, at the age of 37, after a previous career in the oil and gas industry.

He made history as the first self-taught chef to win three Michelin stars in Britain and was the first British Cypriot to receive the honour, considered the pinnacle of British gastronomy.

His two books My Gastronomy in 1987 and Nicowere in 1996 are described as being both a memoir and a “psychology of cooking”.

Celebrity chef Sat Bains described Ladenis as “a true culinary leader who inspired an entire generation”, while Tom Kerridge called him “a true culinary hero”.