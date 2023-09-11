Leonardo DiCaprio cuts a modest figure as he attends the men’s singles final at the US Open in New York City, where Novak Djokovic wins the title for the fourth time

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Leonardo DiCaprio cut a modest figure as he attended the men’s singles final at the US Open in New York City on Sunday, joining a host of A-list celebrities.

The Hollywood sensation, 48, opted for a conventional all-black ensemble as he was spotted watching the match between Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens.

The Inception actor looked barely recognizable in a black t-shirt and matching cap, later hiding behind some dark shades.

The star also rocked a silver chain and was captured taking a food break during the game.

Familiar faces like Zach Braff and Sara Gilbert were also spotted sitting one line below Leonardo.

And many more stars showed up for the legendary sports competition, in which Djokovic won the 24th Grand Slam title again – for the fourth time.

The star-studded event saw the likes of Justin Timberlake, Nicole Kidman, Emily Ratajkowski, Matthew McConaughey and a steamy appearance from Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet.

Timberlake – one of the world’s best-selling music artists, with sales of more than 88 million records – looked dapper in a green and white checked shirt and khaki trousers as he sat relatively close to the pitch.

He also wore a watch with a brown leather strap and a gold frame to complete his look.

Kidman, on the other hand, sat next to her husband and singer Keith Urban in a box while she herself wore a striped button-down shirt over a beige top.

The couple, who have two children, looked very much in love as they held hands as they watched what happened on the field.

Urban even got close to his wife’s ear to quickly tell her something secretive for the cameras, while showing off a light purple button-down.

But the spotlight was certainly stolen by Kylie Jenner – who showed off her new romance with actor Timothee Chalamet while wearing jeans with a black t-shirt and sunglasses.

The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan also sported short hair – an unusual sighting – although it has yet to be confirmed whether the look was just for Sunday’s game.

Chalamet dressed similarly to his girlfriend’s attire, with a black cap, hoodie and t-shirt.

Academy Award-winning actor Matthew McConaughey, who was spotted a day earlier in Alabama rooting for the Texas Longhorns football team, looked effortlessly chic in an all-white shirt and blazer.

He saw Djokovic win in straight sets together with his wife Camilla Alves.

Also perched high in a coffin was American model Emily Ratajkowski, who braved a gray dress in the rainy New York weather, while also wearing black sunglasses and high boots.

American actor James Marsden, known for his roles as Cyclops in ‘X-Men’ and Prince Edward in Enchanted, was seen high up from a private box, wearing a beige long-sleeved shirt, white trousers and a square watch.

Former American tennis player Billie Jean King, who held 39 Grand Slam titles in her career (1968-1990), was also shown by the cameras as playing an integral role in shaping equality for women in tennis. This year the US Open celebrates 50 years of equal pay.

American actress Eva Longoria also made sure she was present at the final of America’s biggest tennis tournament. Wearing a Casa Del Sol cap and a black top, she showed off her brown curls and round earrings in the stands.

The Serbian won his latest Grand Slam title ahead of other famous names, such as American rapper Lil Wayne and actors John Hamm and Emma Roberts.

Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg was also in attendance, as were musician Sting, model Christie Brinkley, former NHL player Henrik Lundqvist and Croatian-Canadian businessman Robert Herjavec.

His appearance at the US Opening comes after the Titanic actor found himself at the center of a controversy – following his public kiss with Italian model Vittoria Ceretti in Ibiza last week.

And the Hollywood star has received some criticism on Twitter for dating yet another younger model.

The Revenant sensation was spotted in a passionate clinch with his new flame Vittoria Ceretti, 25, during a recent visit to Hi Ibiza nightclub on the Spanish party island.

He has a reputation for only dating women aged 25 or younger and tends to break up with them after they reach the milestone – as he did with his last serious girlfriend Camila Morrone, now 26.

After the photos with Vittoria emerged, many were quick to ridicule him for not being a long-term relationship as she turns 26 next June.

One wrote: ‘She’ll be gone before this tweet is done.’

Another joked: ‘Another year and he won’t look at her again.’

Leonardo and Vittoria were seen looking lovingly into each other’s eyes before locking lips as they partied until 4.30am at the raucous venue.

Vittoria, who is 23 years younger than Leonardo, looked stunning for the evening in a gold strapless dress.

The beauty, who has modeled for the likes of Alexander McQueen and Versace, wore her brunette locks in a ponytail this evening.

Leonardo was dressed in his typical casual attire of a black T-shirt and matching cap as he socialized with the model.

It’s unclear exactly when Leonardo met Vittoria, but they were seen together in France in late May, just as his film Killers of the Flower Moon premiered at the Cannes Film Festival.

They were also spotted enjoying an afternoon of ice cream together in Santa Barbara at the end of August.

The Balenciaga brand ambassador appears to know some of Leonardo’s inner circle well this summer, including Fusion model Neelam Kaur Gill and DNA model Meghan Roche.