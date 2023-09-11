Mon. Sep 11th, 2023

    Stray bullets hit State Security office at Sidon Serail and a number of neighborhoods in the city center

    Sep 11, 2023

    NNA – The clashes inside the Ain el-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp are still ongoing between the Fatah movement and the armed groups, which led to the stray bullets falling in the neighborhoods and streets of the city of Sidon.nbsp;

    In this context, the State Security Office atnbsp;the Sidon government Serail was hit by stray bullets, which led to the shattering of a window glass, withnbsp;no one injured.

    Stray bullets also hit a number of buildings on Ghassan Hammoud Street in the city center, and two shells were reported to have fallen at the Natasha Saad Street intersection in the Dalaa neighborhood, with no injuries reported.

    mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash; L.Y

