UN rights chief urges int’l probe into Beirut port blast

NNA – The U.N. human rights chief decried Monday the lack of accountability for the 2020 Beirut port blast, urging an international probe into the massive explosion that destroyed swathes of the city.

quot;Three years after the Beirut explosion, … there has been no accountability,quot; Volker Turk told the United Nations Human Rights Council, adding quot;it may therefore be time to consider an international fact-finding mission to look into human rights violations related to this tragedy.quot; mdash; AFPnbsp;

