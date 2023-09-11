Man United winger Antony denies Ingrid Lana assault allegation and publishes WhatsApp messages as he calls her a ‘fraudster’ and says they had ‘a single intimate and consensual’ meeting

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Manchester United footballer Antony has hit back at an assault allegation made by Ingrid Lana and posted a series of WhatsApp messages in an attempt to discredit her.

Lana, a 33-year-old banker, said in an interview with Record TV in Brazil that Antony had been aggressive towards her in October.

She accused the 23-year-old winger of pushing her against a wall after trying to kiss her.

Antony is under police investigation in Sao Paulo and Manchester after his ex-girlfriend Gabriela Cavallin accused him of assaulting her four times. Antony has denied any wrongdoing.

Last Thursday, two more Brazilian women came forward to make accusations against the £85 million player.

The Brazil and Manchester United winger posted four screenshots of a conversation – supposedly with Lana – as he hit back at her accusations.

In another post on Instagram, Antony wrote: “I don’t want to but I am obliged to publish a small part of the WhatsApp conversations with Ingrid, which demonstrates that we only had one meeting, intimate and consensual. ” “This matter with this fraudster will be resolved in court!” »

Law student Rayssa de Freitas claims she had to be hospitalized following an incident in May last year when she was attacked by Antony and Mallu Ohana – the ex-wife of Brazilian player Dudu – in Antony’s Land Rover after the three left a Sao Paulo nightclub. .

Lana later made her accusations against Antony in a television interview. “He tried to have sex with me and I didn’t want to. He pushed me against the wall and I hit my head.

United announced on Sunday that Antony would remain away from the club until further notice. He was not suspended but placed on leave with full pay to give him time to defend himself against the claims.

Antoine took his Instagram account Sunday evening with a series of messages, including four screenshots of WhatsApp conversations, allegedly with Lana.

In one of the messages, the person messaging Antony tells him “if you want, I’ll wait naked in bed.”

In another, Antony is upset that the person took screenshots of their conversations, saying “I don’t think it’s cool, so please delete it.”

DJ and influencer Gabriela Cavallin made several allegations against the Man United star

Cavallin filed a complaint with police in Brazil in June, then spoke out in a television interview.

In a statement to Brazilian media Globo, Antony said: “I was chatting with Ingrid via WhatsApp. When she went to Portugal for her cousin’s birthday, she asked to come here to Manchester to meet me, with the clear intention of meeting me intimately, including asking me if I preferred red or white lingerie.

“I bought a ticket and booked a hotel for her. Indeed, I met her at the aforementioned hotel and we had an intimate and consensual encounter.

“Although she insisted that we meet again for another intimate meeting, due to scheduling problems, I was not able to see her again, as she returned to Brazil. Since then, I have not seen her never seen again.

“Everything I say now is undoubtedly proven in the WhatsApp messages, which I simply do not publish in full to preserve the right to privacy.

“However, I will make available appropriate avenues, if necessary, to prove my innocence, as well as to propose the competent remedial action and request for investigation.”

United’s decision, which follows discussions between chief executive Richard Arnold and manager Erik ten Hag, follows Brazil’s decision to remove Antony from their squad for the World Cup qualifier against Bolivia and Peru Monday evening.

Antony faces allegations of domestic violence but has not been arrested or charged and has maintained he did nothing wrong.

Brazil removed Antony from their squad for their World Cup qualifiers against Bolivia and Peru.

A statement read: “Manchester United acknowledges the allegations made against Antony. Players who have not participated in international matches are due to return to training on Monday.

“However, it was agreed with Antony that he would delay his return until further notice in order to respond to the allegations.”

“As a club we condemn acts of violence and abuse. We recognize the importance of protecting everyone involved in this situation and recognize the impact of these allegations on survivors of abuse.

The player said: “I have agreed with Manchester United to take a period of absence while I respond to the allegations made against me.

“It was a mutual decision to avoid distracting my teammates and to avoid any unnecessary controversy for the club.

“I would like to reiterate my innocence of the things I have been accused of and will fully cooperate with the police in helping them uncover the truth. I look forward to returning to play as soon as possible.