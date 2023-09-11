Prince Harry gets into the Invictus spirit! Smiling Duke of Sussex cheers and chants at racetrack on second day of Games in Germany as royal joins VIP spectators including Ukrainian Minister Yulia Laputina

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Prince Harry was in a boisterous mood today as he joined in chants with spectators at the Invictus Games athletics event.

He was cheered by the crowd as he took his place in the stands of the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Düsseldorf along with half a dozen members of his entourage.

As competitors took part in a 200 meter race, the Duke of Sussex could be seen putting his hands to his mouth and cheering with the crowd.

Harry sat next to Yulia Laputina, Ukraine’s Minister of Veterans Affairs, who wore a green military uniform and draped a Ukrainian flag over her shoulders as a sign of patriotism.

The Duke was due to spend an hour at the event and would later attend the wheelchair rugby final, which is often one of his favorites to watch.

Harry said he plans to attend as many events as possible during the week-long competition for injured and disabled veterans.

A constant stream of music played over speakers along the track kept spectators in a party mood.

The large contingent of British team supporters took part in a Mexican wave with family and friends from other countries.

At the wheelchair basketball game – where he playfully tugged at a Canadian fan’s beard – there was a revolving door of dignitaries seated next to the prince.

First came the Nigerian Minister of Defense, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson, and finally a member of the South Korean delegation to the games.

Harry had arrived at the event followed by dozens of excited schoolchildren who had been given study leave to attend the event.

His chief bodyguard, Chris Sanchez, led the way while Harry walked briskly towards his seat in the stand.

Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, is expected to meet some of the children at the event when she arrives at the games later this week.

She and Harry will stay in the presidential suite at the waterfront hotel where they will celebrate his 39th birthday on Friday.

The Duke founded the games to help rehabilitate military personnel by giving them the challenge of competing in sporting events similar to the Paralympics.

This year’s competition will run until September 16.

In total, 550 military personnel, former and current, sick and injured, from 21 countries, participate in ten team and individual sports.

The British team, led by Royal Navy Submarine Officer Lieutenant Commander James Rogers, was supported by the Royal British Legion in partnership with the Ministry of Defence.

Harry revealed during the opening ceremony on Saturday that Meghan would be cheering for Nigeria at this year’s games after discovering she was of Nigerian descent.

The Duke said that while the Sussexes don’t “play favourites”, the discovery means things are likely to get “a little more competitive” between the couple.

“We are also very happy to see new nations joining us,” the Duke told a packed arena. “Listen to it for Colombia, Israel and Nigeria. »

“Now, I’m not saying we play favorites at home… but since my wife found out she’s of Nigerian descent, it’ll probably get a little more competitive this year,” he added .

Meanwhile, Harry took part in a penalty shootout on German television and lost without scoring a goal.

The Duke took part in the challenge on television channel ZDF alongside German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius and two Invictus Games athletes.

Harry joked: “What’s up with zero?” before taking part in the penalty shootout and agreed to wear the German jersey if he missed his attempts.

In place of a goalkeeper, two holes were created in the goal for competitors to score.

Harry politely joked with members of the audience sitting near the goal “you might want to move” before intervening.

After a quick dance, the Duke hit his first two attempts straight into the middle of the goal, missing the hole in the bottom right corner. Although her third attempt was closer, she also missed.

The Duke then watched as Mr Pistorius calmly scored his first two chances. Harry came back to take three more shots later in the shootout, but he failed to put the ball through a hole in the top left corner.

As there were no German jerseys nearby, Harry donned an FSV Mainz 05 scarf after his defeat and joked with the German politician: “In your free time you could manage the national team.”