Makary after “ministerial consultative meeting” at Grand Serail: I call on “Free Patriotic Movement” ministers to attend cabinet session this afternoon, we will issue decisions on displacement crisis

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Information, Ziad Makary, on Monday stated following the ldquo;ministerial consultative meetingrdquo; held at the Grand Serail: nbsp;ldquo;We relied on the conscience of some of the ministers who should have been present. I do not want to name them because we are all colleagues. This issue is not permissible; nbsp;it is not permissible in an existential crisis of this kind for some ministers to boycott the sessions for political reasons, unfortunately.quot;

In response to a question about whether he meant the Free Patriotic Movement ministers, he said: quot;Certainly I mean the Free Patriotic Movement ministers whom I love and we are in contact with, but it is not permissible in a crisis of this kind that the cabinet not to have full quorum. The Lebanese people must know that this is an existential crisis for Lebanon. We have heard numbers.nbsp;I wish all the Lebanese people could know what is happening and know the danger of the second displacement crisis that is occurring. In any case, we say that a Lebanese government delegation should go to Syria, and this issue must be decided as soon as possible. There is a Cabinet meeting this afternoon and the issue of displacement will be discussed.rdquo;

In response to a question, Makary said, ldquo;The Cabinet session designated for the issue of the displaced requires the presence of all ministers, including the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Justice, Defense, and Social Affairsrdquo;. He said: quot;I do not accuse the ministers of the Free Patriotic Movement, but I say in general that the cabinet session devoted to the displaced must be attended by 24 ministers.quot;

He added: quot;There are decisions that we will take related to the issue of displacement during the afternoon session.quot;

Regarding the numbers revealed by the army commander, he said: ldquo;They are very large, and I call the ministers of the Free Patriotic Movement to attend, because addressing the issue of the displaced is one of the Movementrsquo;s most prominent priorities.rdquo;

