UN Secretary-General issues ‘UN 2.0’ policy brief: A vision for a modernized UN system

NNA -nbsp;As we approach the midpoint of the 2030 Agenda, itnbsp;isnbsp;evident that the world is off course in meeting the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). To get back on track, everyonemdash;including the United Nations systemmdash;needs to rethink, refocus, and recharge.

In response, today, the Secretary-General issued his final Policy Brief on Our Common Agenda, titled ldquo;UN 2.0: Cutting-Edge Skills and Forward-Thinking Culture for UN System Impact.rdquo; UN 2.0 represents a vision for a rejuvenated United Nations system, better equipped to support member states in the twenty-first century and turbocharge progress on the SDGs.

At the core of UN 2.0nbsp;are strongernbsp;capabilitiesnbsp;in five modern areas of expertise: a dynamic fusion of data, innovation, digital, behavioralnbsp;sciencenbsp;and strategic foresight, which wenbsp;callnbsp;our ldquo;quintet of change.rdquo; To foster environmentsnbsp;where these cutting-edge skills thrive, thenbsp;UN 2.0nbsp;will be rooted in a shiftnbsp;towardsnbsp;organizational culturesnbsp;that put a prioritynbsp;onnbsp;agility, learning, and creativity.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres remarked, ldquo;As a result,nbsp;UN 2.0 unlocks novel, impactful approaches and solutions for SDGprogress,nbsp;at a time when it is needed the most.rdquo;

A snapshot of the ongoing UNnbsp;system progressnbsp;and solutions isavailable on the newnbsp;www.un-two-zero.networknbsp;platform. Thenbsp;sitenbsp;showcases over 500 initiativesnbsp;from 160 UN Country Teams whonbsp;utilize the ldquo;quintet of changerdquo; in theirnbsp;worknbsp;withnbsp;member statesnbsp;for SDG impact. These initiatives highlight the immense potential of twenty-first-century expertise for addressing challenges in climate, education, agriculture,nbsp;gender equality, and beyond.

Thenbsp;UN 2.0 agendanbsp;will engagenbsp;the entire UN system. Every UN entity, team, and colleague will contribute to thisnbsp;transformativenbsp;organizationalnbsp;shiftnbsp;innbsp;learning, job profiles,nbsp;partnerships, knowledge sharing, technology, as well asnbsp;programmenbsp;solutions for member states. While each UN entity will navigatenbsp;thenbsp;transformation at its own pace, a joint accelerator program will champion UN 2.0#39;s progression throughout the United Nations systemnbsp;starting in 2024.

For a comprehensive understanding of our forward-looking vision, goals, and transformative strategies, we strongly encourage all stakeholders to delve into the full policy brief:nbsp;https://www.un.org/en/common-agenda/policy-briefs. — UNIC

