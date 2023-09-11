Ireland rugby fan is abducted and gang-raped by three men while in Bordeaux to watch her nation play Romania

<!–

An Irish rugby fan was kidnapped and then gang raped by three men while she was in Bordeaux to watch her national team at the World Cup.

According to French reports, the 37-year-old woman was attacked last night, with police “actively searching” for the three men.

The attack allegedly occurred around midnight, rue de la Rousselle, in the heart of the city, near where the woman lived.

She was walking near her home when she was allegedly attacked by three men who dragged her into an alley, according to reports.

Neighboring residents alerted the police, but the suspects had time to flee the scene.

According to L’Indépendant, the woman was able to return to her home, but was in a state of shock and was initially unable to report the attack to the French police, who found her “traumatized and prostrate.” .

But the French officers called on their Irish colleagues who were in the city as reinforcements for the ongoing Rugby World Cup, hosted by France and which saw Ireland take on Romania on Saturday.

The woman was reportedly in town to attend the game. She was taken care of by Irish agents before being transported to Bordeaux University Hospital.

Prosecutors have opened an investigation into the alleged rape, with local media saying police are looking for three white men.

This is breaking news. More soon…