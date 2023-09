NNA – Army Commander, General Joseph Aoun, on Monday received at his Yarzeh office, the Ambassador of Palestine to Lebanon, Ashraf Dabbour, with whom he followed up on the developments in the Palestinian refugee camp of Ain el-Hilweh.

Maj. Gen. Aoun later met with MP Najat Aoun Saliba, with whom he discussed the countryrsquo;s general situation.nbsp;

mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash; L.Y