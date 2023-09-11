Berri meets International Monetary Fund delegation, receives Muftis of Tripoli and Akkar, Lebanese Red Cross president

NNA – House Speaker, Nabih Berri, on Monday received at the Second Presidency in Ain al-Tineh, a delegation of the International Monetary Fund, chaired by mission chief Ernesto Rigo.nbsp;

Discussions reportedly touched on the course of negotiations with the International Monetary Fund and the reform laws and legislations that the parliament has already completed, and those that are to be accomplished in this context.nbsp;

There was emphasis on the necessity to expedite the completion of the remaining required legislation and laws.

There was also a frank discussion about the depositorsrsquo; money, whereby Speaker Berri affirmed, in his name and in the name of the Parliament, quot;absolute concern for the depositorsrsquo; money and their full rights.quot;

Speaker Berri stressed that ldquo;ensuring the rights of depositors, all depositors, is the cornerstone of the agreement with the IMF.rdquo;

On the other hand, Speaker Berri received Mufti of Tripoli and the North, Sheikh Mohammed Imam, and Mufti of Akkar, Sheikh Zaid Bakkar Zakaria, along with a delegation of scholars.nbsp;

Discussions reportedly touched on the general situation and developmental affairs.

Berri later received the Headnbsp;of the Lebanese Red Cross, Antoine Al-Zoghbi, in the presence of the Head of the Medical and Social Services Department at the Red Cross, Amina Fawaz.

