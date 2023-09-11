EXCLUSIVE: Danniella Westbrook has got away scot-free despite Spanish fraud conviction for leaving a garage without paying for petrol – due to a legal loophole

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Danniella Westbrook has emerged unscathed despite being convicted of fraud by a Spanish court after leaving a workshop without paying for a deposit of petrol.

The former EastEnders star was detained by police last month after she flew to Ibiza, and later said she was confronted by armed officers within minutes of landing on the island and taken to a room at the airport.

She has since spoken about the ordeal and her fears of being arrested and jailed, and her concern that the €36 she did not pay for fuel in 2018 could have ballooned to €3,000 with fines.

The 49-year-old also claimed she had been told to return to Spain in three weeks and make the payment through a payment plan after trying to resolve the matter with different courts.

But today, officials at the small Vélez Rubio court in Almería province, near the garage he left on July 22, 2017, said his fraud conviction had already expired due to a legal loophole and was not They would be forced to pay nothing.

Danniella Westbrook (pictured outside a court in Spain last month) got away with it despite being convicted of fraud by a Spanish court after driving away from a garage without paying for a tank of gas.

Danniella was first arrested by police in 2018 and detained for 14 hours for a driving offence, before being found guilty of fraud for failing to pay €36 for petrol.

The soap opera star had not paid for the gas that was put in her rental car at a highway stop during her last stay in the country five years ago, and was convicted of misdemeanor fraud in October 2018 despite not appear in court. .

At that point, the strange night unfolded in front of four people inside a courtroom, including the judge and the owner of the garage.

They heard how the actress emptied her purse on the counter of a nearby family service station before telling staff she had no money.

Serafino Reche, a father of two, who was 44 at the time, said at the hearing that he reported Danniella to the police on July 24, 2018, two days after she left the Galp gas station he ran at the time. with his brother Antonio on the A-92. Highway in Chirivel.

The mother-of-two, prosecuted under her former married name Danniella Jenkins, was ordered to pay back the €36 and fined €300 in absentia.

The conditions of the fine involved payment of three euros per day for a month.

And the actress was also warned in a four-page sentencing document that she would face one day in jail for every two days of unpaid fine.

However, as the situation was never properly resolved, she was confronted by police last month and as a result was ordered to appear before a Spanish court on the mainland.

But today, legal sources confirmed that the sentence had already been served because officials had not been able to formally notify him of his punishment within a year of its issuance.

One of them said: “That means that the sentence for her has been archived and she no longer has any criminal responsibility in this matter.”

Spanish police sources confirmed that the interception in Ibiza, which was not an arrest, was the result of a court-issued residency investigation related to non-payment for gasoline.

The owner of the garage, Mr. Reche, told Westbrook’s trial in his absence: “She came in and emptied her purse on the counter and said she didn’t have any money.” She left a foreign driving license and said she would pay later, but I never heard from her again.

The former Eastenders star was detained by police last month after she flew to Ibiza, and later said she was confronted by armed officers just minutes after landing on the island and taken to a room at the airport.

He admitted after the hearing that he had no idea Westbrook was an actress who once entertained millions on a famous BBC soap opera.

He also confessed that he had little hope of receiving any payment.

But he added at the time: “Hopefully the bad publicity she’ll get from this will embarrass her and she’ll have to pay me.”

“I think she knew she didn’t have any money before she filled her car with gas because of the way she turned her purse around the moment she got to the counter.

‘It’s incredible to think of all the inconvenience it has caused her and me for such a small amount of money because she would have had to apply for a new driving license to replace the one she left behind.

“I had to attend a friend’s funeral this morning and at one point I was worried I wouldn’t be able to attend because the court case didn’t start on time.

‘Having to take time to deal with things like this is an unnecessary inconvenience when I have a family business to run and two young children to look after.

‘But I went ahead with it because people like her shouldn’t think they can get away with it.

“Even if I don’t get my money back, I hope this makes this woman think twice about trying it on again next time.”

Danniella was detained over the unpaid fuel bill when her name appeared in a police database at passport control as she was about to board a flight back to the UK on April 23, 2018, the last time she was in Spain before. of the confrontation at the airport last month.

She was taken to the Málaga court after spending a night in a police cell, but was released after being told that a criminal complaint had already been filed with the Vélez Rubio court and that she had to appear there to stand trial.

Pals wrongly stated after her arrest in Malaga that she had been detained for an alleged driving offence.

It was upon returning to Spain in August that she was confronted by armed police and told she needed to visit a court on the continent to resolve the matter.

He later flew to Alicante where he visited a court there, but was met with further confusion when he was told he was in the wrong court and had to go to one in Murcia.

“We went to Alicante court and they referred us to Mercia court, but we can’t go back until mid-September to sort it out, which I will do,” he told the Mirror.

It seems that this will no longer be necessary.

