British man, 57, dies after being pulled unconscious from the sea at Greek holiday island

The Briton was pronounced dead at a hospital on the island of Zakynthos.

Did you know the man who died? Send an email to tips@dailymail.com

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A Briton has died in Greece after being pulled unconscious from the sea surrounding the resort island of Zakynthos.

The unnamed 57-year-old man was pronounced dead at a hospital on the island after he was found unconscious on a beach in the town of Laganas.

A lifeguard gave him emergency first aid after he was pulled from the sea, according to local media.

This comes just a day after a four-year-old Polish boy was swept into the sea in the same town.

Despite wearing a life jacket, the unnamed boy was swept out to sea by strong winds before emergency services managed to rescue him.

The anonymous man was found unconscious on a beach on the Greek island of Zakynthos (Stock)

While strong winds are common in Greece, they have been stronger in recent years, increasing the risk of death for unsuspecting tourists.

Historically, the wind in Zakynthos City during September blows at an average speed of 10.7 mph, but this week it has been around double that.

Earlier this summer, a British man died after falling into a pool at a famous party resort on the same island.

The 20-year-old was at the well-known Karma Beach Club in Laganas, on the Greek island of Zante (Zakynthos), when he lost consciousness in the pool.

One of the bar employees reportedly saw the man face down in the pool and alerted a lifeguard.

The lifeguard pulled the man, who was described in local news as British or Irish, from the water and gave him CPR, but he was pronounced dead after being taken to Zakynthos hospital in a private ambulance.

More to follow.