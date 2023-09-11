FPM leader meets French Chargé d’Affaires prior to Le Drian’s visit

NNA – Free Patriotic Movement leader, Gebran Bassil, on Monday welcomed the newly appointed French Chargeacute; d#39;Affaires in Lebanon, Herveacute; Magro, who paid him an acquaintance visit.

The meeting, which lasted for more than an hour, included a detailed presentation of the political situation, specifically the presidential election, prior to the arrival of French presidential envoy, Jean-Yves Le Drian to Beirut, and his scheduled meeting tomorrow with the FPM leader.nbsp;

==========R.H.