Mon. Sep 11th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    FPM leader meets French Chargé d’Affaires prior to Le Drian’s visit

    By

    Sep 11, 2023 , , , , , , ,

    NNA – Free Patriotic Movement leader, Gebran Bassil, on Monday welcomed the newly appointed French Chargeacute; d#39;Affaires in Lebanon, Herveacute; Magro, who paid him an acquaintance visit.

    The meeting, which lasted for more than an hour, included a detailed presentation of the political situation, specifically the presidential election, prior to the arrival of French presidential envoy, Jean-Yves Le Drian to Beirut, and his scheduled meeting tomorrow with the FPM leader.nbsp;

    By

