Clashes intensify at Ain al-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp

NNA – Clashes intensified on Monday afternoon between quot;Fatahquot; movement and quot;Islamistrdquo; groups at Ain al-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp, with reports of machine guns and rocket-propelled grenades being used.nbsp;

Stray bullets have reached the Hisba market at the southern entrance of Sidon city and penetrated one of the warehouses.

nbsp;A stray bullet also penetrated a vegetable cart at the seaside Corniche.nbsp;

Bullets also reached quot;Totalquot; station located on Maghdoucheh road.

=========R.H.