Mon. Sep 11th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Clashes intensify at Ain al-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp

    By

    Sep 11, 2023 , , , ,

    NNA – Clashes intensified on Monday afternoon between quot;Fatahquot; movement and quot;Islamistrdquo; groups at Ain al-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp, with reports of machine guns and rocket-propelled grenades being used.nbsp;

    Stray bullets have reached the Hisba market at the southern entrance of Sidon city and penetrated one of the warehouses.

    nbsp;A stray bullet also penetrated a vegetable cart at the seaside Corniche.nbsp;

    Bullets also reached quot;Totalquot; station located on Maghdoucheh road.

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    =========R.H.

    By

