Rebirth Beirut Announces “Art Fusion” a Collective Exhibition in its 2nd edition for the vibrant city of culture, colors and love

NNA – Rebirth Beirut is proud to unveil its highly anticipated second editionnbsp;Collective Exhibitionnbsp;quot;Art Fusionquot;. This exhibition will showcase the exceptional talents of 12 emerging artists, taking place at Rebirth Beirut#39;s culturalnbsp;spacenbsp;innbsp;Gemmayzeh, Beirut.

The exhibition opens its doors on Thursday, September 14, 2023, from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm, inviting art enthusiasts, collectors, and the community to come together and celebrate the creative spirit that defines Beirut.

Visitors can continue to explore the captivating artworks from Friday, September 15th to Wednesday, September 20th, between 3:00 pm and 7:00 pm (closed on Sundays).nbsp;

quot;Art Fusionquot; promises an extraordinary visual journey through the expressions of some of the most promising artists in Lebanon.

The talented artists featured in this edition of the collective exhibition,nbsp;whose works vary between paintings,nbsp;drawings,nbsp;and ceramics,nbsp;are:

Yasmina Abou Charaf, Josephnbsp;Aboukhalil, Diane Ayoub, Faten Barghout, Lila Maroun Frem, Jocelynenbsp;Ghannageacute;, Mariam Hamze, Raya Homsi, Mona Kabbani Khater, May Salem, Simonenbsp;Wardeacute;, Wadad Yazbeck.

In addition, the exhibition will feature a section with the ldquo;Artists of Beirut Boutiquerdquo;nbsp;new gifting collection of artistic pieces as well as Zeina Chehabrsquo;s Paintings.

Mr. Gabynbsp;Fernaine, the founder and president of Rebirth Beirut, expressed his excitement about the upcoming exhibition: quot;Rebirth Beirut is proud to present the second edition of this unique platform for emerging artists. This spirit embodies our collective vision for Beirut as a city of knowledge, culture, diversity, art, and love.quot;

A portion of the proceeds will contribute to Rebirth Beirut#39;s ongoing initiatives. These initiatives include vital projects aimed at enhancing the city#39;s infrastructure, such as the rehabilitation of traffic lights and street lighting. Support art, Support Beirut, comenbsp;andnbsp;visit the new exhibitionnbsp;bynbsp;Rebirth Beirut.nbsp;

