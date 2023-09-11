‘You Know What Terror Is?’ Cracked Mountain Now Looms Over Moroccan Homes

Jamie Fico/The Daily Beast

FES, Morocco—A 24-year-old resident of Marrakesh’s famed old city, was at home asleep when Friday’s 6.8-magnitude earthquake tore through the south of Morocco.

“I felt my bed shaking,” Ouiame Gumma told The Daily Beast. “I started having a panic attack and crying—I couldn’t move or do anything.”

But paralyzing terror collided with the realization that her house could collapse on top of her. Gumma and her family ran into the streets, where they saw the scale of the unfolding tragedy.

