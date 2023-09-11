I’m a skin expert, here’s why you should NEVER pop a pimple

<!–

While almost everyone has woken up at one time or another with an unsightly red bump on their face, a leading GP has revealed why you should never pop a pimple.

Dr Raj Arora, from Windsor, explained why picking at breakout spots can make your skin worse – and why you should use creams to tackle blemishes instead.

The beauty specialist took to TikTok to share a video titled: ‘Here’s Why You Should NEVER Pop Your Pimples‘.

She asks him for 34,000 followers “Are you popping your pimples?” Before reassuring them.

“I know it’s really tempting to pop or squeeze a pimple when it’s just on the surface of the skin, but here’s why you shouldn’t do it.”

Although the needle is hailed as a reliable method by some, Dr. Raj warns of its dangers, including unpleasant side effects like scarring and redness.

“Popping a pimple won’t necessarily solve the problem.

“This could actually push pus and bacteria deeper into the skin.”

“(Popping pimples) can lead to more swelling and redness, making the pimple more visible.

“Squeezing and popping pimples can also lead to scabbing, redness, scarring, and hyperpigmentation that can take months to resolve.”

She warned that “some particular scars may become permanent.” So popping “is not the way to go”.

Dr Raj has some advice “if you want your pimple to go away”, citing certain medications as a suitable remedy.

She said: “You can apply certain gels or creams like 5% benzoyl peroxide. This can help dry out the pimple and reduce its appearance.

Other over-the-counter creams she recommended include “creams or medicated treatments containing salicylic acid, a beta-hydroxy acid (which) helps unclog pores and helps treat and get rid of blemishes.” ‘acne’.

Sporting a pair of bright blue scrubs, the doctor showed the camera some products whose formulations include skincare ingredients, before explaining “you can use it as a toner or wash.”

Despite the reliable hacks, the clinician emphasized at the end of the video: “If you have a lot of breakouts and a pus-filled pimple that you’ve been trying to pop, go see your GP or dermatologist.”

She explained: “They will give you a treatment plan to help you get your acne under control.”