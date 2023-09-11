Qantas Chairman’s Lounge: MPs on Q+A make embarrassing confession

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

All three current MPs appearing on Monday’s Q+A episode admitted to maintaining their exclusive membership to the Qantas Chairman’s Lounge, despite criticism from the airline for alleged misconduct.

Just moments after saying he was “trying not to” fly with Qantas as a “statement” against the airline’s practices, Nationals MP Kevin Hogan revealed he was still an exclusive member of the airline .

Individuals cannot purchase or use frequent flyer points to access the president’s secret lounge, but must be hand-picked by Qantas officials.

This comes less than two weeks after the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) announced action in the Federal Court of Australia against Qantas for allegedly engaging in false, misleading or deceptive conduct.

It is alleged that the airline announced more than 8,000 flights scheduled to depart between May and July 2022 that it had already canceled.

Q&A host Patricia Karvelas asked which of the politicians on the panel, including Agriculture Minister Murray Watt and independent MP Kylea Tink, were members.

The three politicians immediately raised their hands. As did former New South Wales Premier and High Commissioner to India, Barry O’Farrell.

“A free drink and a few stale peanuts won’t stop me from reporting them when their behavior is reprehensible,” Ms Tink said.

“There are good things there, it’s better than stale peanuts,” Karvelas retorted.

The question came after writer and youth advocate Yasmin Poole revealed she paid $4,000 for a return ticket to Australia from the UK to take part in the panel.

“The nuts are good, I hear in the president’s living room,” Karvelas added.

The revelation came moments after Mr Watt called for greater transparency from the airline.

The Labor agriculture minister also criticized Qantas for outsourcing many of its functions, cutting wages and hiring labor.

“It had a direct impact on customers,” he said.

“This is one of the reasons why so many flights are canceled and luggage is lost.”

Last month it was reported that Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s 23-year-old son Nathan was given a pass to the Qantas President’s Lounge, which was reserved for guests, sparking a debate over the government’s closeness to Qantas.

It was the start of a new series of problems facing Qantas, including the airline announcing a $2.47 billion profit as it cut costs and struggled to deliver customer service adequate.

A class action over pandemic refunds, an ACCC investigation into the sale of canceled fares, failure to pay $2.5 billion in government grants and the poor performance of then-chief executive Alan Joyce, at a Senate hearing added to the airline’s woes.

The general manager of Qantas then announced his immediate resignation on September 5 after two weeks of anger against the national airline, bringing forward his retirement by two months.

After 22 years at the helm of the airline, Vanessa Hudson took over as the new chief executive and group chief executive on Wednesday.

ACCC chair Gina Cass-Gottlieb said in a statement that Qantas’ conduct had likely affected “tens of thousands of people”.

“We allege that Qantas’ conduct in continuing to sell tickets for canceled flights and failing to notify ticket holders of canceled flights left customers with less time to make alternative arrangements and may have made to pay higher prices to travel at a particular time without knowing it. “that flight had already been canceled,” she said.

“Canceled flights can have significant financial, logistical and emotional consequences for consumers.”