Colton Underwood Hosts Celebrity Pickleball Fundraiser with James Marsden and Sophia Bush

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Colton Underwood has assembled a roster of stars for a first-ever pickleball tournament in Malibu.

The Bachelor alum and his Colton Underwood Legacy Foundation are organizing Pickle! For a Cause at Pepperdine University’s Ralph-Straus Tennis Center on September 30 as a fundraiser to raise support and awareness for the Targeting Emotional and Mental Stability (TEAMS) Act.

Confirmed to paddle are Sophia Bush, Stevan Ditter, Ronald Gladden, Colton Haynes, Harry Jowsey, James Marsden, June Diane Raphael, Geoff Stults, Michelle Wie and professional pickleball players Hurricane Tyra Black, Catherine Parenteau and Callie Jo Smith. A professional singles and doubles match will kick off the event, which will also feature a team from Pepperdine. Sponsors include Amazon, American Airlines, Bumble, Skechers, Can-Am, nuuds, Just Ingredients, Health-Ade, Made by Mary, UpWest and Crumb.

Underwood, who was a student-athlete before entering the major leagues to play football in the NFL, is a supporter of the TEAMS Act and has used his platform to spark conversations aimed at destigmatizing the challenges student-athletes face . The piece of legislation is designed to provide programs and resources to student athletes navigating their academic and athletic careers, such as online mental health services, personalized mental health coaching, 24/7 crisis text lines, peer-to-peer counseling and other educational initiatives to address the stigma associated with mental health.

“Our foundation serves as a testament to the power of collective action; a reminder that by improving the well-being of student athletes, we enable them to thrive authentically and realize their unique potential,” said Underwood, author of the New York Times bestseller, The first time. “With an exciting tournament as our rallying point, we want to drive the support needed to provide the mental health care student athletes desperately need. In our mission, we find not just purpose, but a transformative journey toward a better future for our student-athletes.”

Tickets are available here.

Colton Underwood poses with Sarah Fuller (left) and Cailin Bracken during a trip to Washington, DC earlier this year. Courtesy of the Colton Underwood Legacy Foundation