Bou Habibi broaches latest developments with UNIFIL’s Lazaro, Danish and Korean Ambassadors

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, Abdullah Bou Habib, on Monday welcomed UNIFIL nbsp;Head of Mission and Force Commander General Aroldo Laacute;zaro, and an accompanying delegation.

During the meeting, Bou Habib stressed ldquo;the importance that Lebanon attaches to UNIFILrsquo;s role,rdquo; and the need to ldquo;continue its tasks in coordination with the Lebanese government, represented by the Lebanese army, in order to preserve and strengthen security and stability in south Lebanon.rdquo;

For his part, Lazaro affirmed that ldquo;UNIFIL will continue to perform its tasks, in accordance with the mandate granted to it under Resolution 1701 (2006) and subsequent relevant resolutions,rdquo; adding that ldquo;UNIFILrsquo;s freedom of movement, in coordination with the Lebanese Army, comes within the frame of its respect for Lebanese sovereignty.rdquo;

Bou Habib also welcomed Danish Ambassador to Lebanon, Kristoffer Vivike, with whom he discussed the deliberations that accompanied the renewal of UNIFILrsquo;s mandate, and the issue of counterfeiting the Danish currency in Lebanon.nbsp;

Talks between the pair also touched on the latest political developments in Lebanon and the region.

Bou Habib separately discussed with South Korean Ambassador ILPark the best means to boost bilateral relations between the two countries.

