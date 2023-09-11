Shocking moment tourist jumps into Elvis Presley’s swimming pool at Graceland before being kicked out – and his wife hits back at horrified fans: ‘That’s what the pool is meant for’

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

This is the shocking moment a British tourist jumped into the pool at Elvis Presley’s Graceland estate before being escorted away – as his wife told furious critics, the late singer wouldn’t have wanted he be arrested.

The man, identified as Tommy Purcell, ignored signs indicating the area was off-limits, forcing frantic staff to rush.

Wife Nanny Murphy insisted in a follow-up video that Purcell’s stunt was not a crime and that people were just envious.

In a TikTok posted on July 5, Purcell walked through a low gate with a sign reading “RESTRICTED AREA: Do Not Enter” and headed toward the pool, already shirtless.

He placed a shaky foot on the diving board, prompting a female security guard to run towards him. Before she could reach him, he jumped into the pool in his shorts and sneakers.

Tommy Purcell jumped into the pool during a visit to Elvis Presley’s historic Graceland mansion while his wife recorded the stunt and laughed

Although Purcell doesn’t post much on social media, his young wife has amassed more than 20,000 followers on TikTok, where his videos rack up tens of thousands of views.

In the next video, Murphy laughed off-screen as a female voice said, “You’re not allowed in there!” You’re not allowed to do that!’

‘Are you serious?’ » Purcell said as he walked towards the spectators.

“Elvis didn’t arrest anyone!” » said Murphy.

Purcell was then seen walking alongside a male guard, still shirtless and with wet hair.

“Make me famous, please. Make me famous,” the guard said as Murphy pointed the camera at him.

The videos have been viewed 14 million and 2 million times respectively.

In another TikTok, captioned “Yes, I drove into Elvis’ driveway,” Murphy filmed as Purcell drove his van down the tree-lined driveway in front of the house.

A security guard was seen walking towards the car before the video was cut off.

The series of videos sparked negative reactions from netizens, who condemned the couple for their entitlement and lack of consideration.

Murphy held back a comment that read: “How is this funny? People are so disrespectful and I hope he was stopped.

She hid her face partially off-screen while insisting it wasn’t disrespectful to jump into a pool.

“Elvis once caught someone jumping in his pool and never stopped them. He never made them stop, he told them to stay in the pool,” she said.

“We were escorted out because they didn’t want anyone else to have the idea of ​​getting into this business. And we weren’t banned, so yeah. How is this disrespectful?

She added: “By the way, we love Elvis” and ended the video by accusing the commenter of being “jealous.”

Another staff member then took Purcell away. Purcell was still shirtless, playing with his chlorine-soaked hair in the video

The crooner’s former home in Memphis, Tennessee, was designated a National Historic Landmark in 2006.

The cheapest tour tickets started at just under $80 in 2023. Visitors could purchase VIP tickets starting at $135.

The couple also visited the Elvis Presley Car Museum where they posed in front of the singer’s cherry red MG car.

This didn’t seem to be their first visit to Graceland. A few months before the pool incident, Murphy uploaded a video titled “Funeral of Elvis’ Daughter.”

She pouted at the camera before heading to the Meditation Garden memorial erected for Lisa Marie Presley, the singer’s only daughter.

Murphy and Purcell married in May and held a ceremony at Legacy Castle in Pompton Plains, New Jersey.

The young couple then traveled across the Midwest and South, visiting landmarks like the Home Alone House and posing in cowboy hats in Nashville.

While Purcell keeps a low profile online, Murphy posts frequently on TikTok and claims in one post that she is from the United Kingdom.

The couple married on May 16 at Legacy Castle in New Jersey. Purcell and Murphy are both from the United Kingdom

Murphy uploads photos with dark makeup and skimpy outfits, showing off designer accessories like Gucci belts and Louis Vuitton bags

She visited Graceland at the time of Lisa Marie Presley’s death and is seen here in a photo titled “Elvis’ House and Plane.”

She has amassed over 20,000 followers on the app, where her profile picture features an image of Jesus.

She posts videos of herself in heavy makeup, wearing midriff tops and flexible designer accessories.

A video shows three Christian Louboutin bags, each costing more than $1,000, accompanied by the caption: “Thanks to my husband.”