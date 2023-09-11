‘AMERICA’S DARKEST DAY’: See newspaper headlines from around the world 24 hours after 9/11

The day after the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in New York City, newspapers captured the shock and horror.
New York Post
The Newseum, a museum in Washington, DC, that chronicled the history of media, archived more than 100 newspapers from September 12, 2001, the day after the attacks. The front pages of these newspapers, bearing headlines like “ACT OF WAR” and “AMERICA’S DARKEST DAY,” underscored the impact the attacks had on the American psyche.
Here is what newspapers looked like on September 12, 2001.
New York Times
New York Post
New York Daily News
Washington Post
USA Today
Atlanta Constitution
Los Angeles Times
Detroit Free Press
San Francisco Examiner
Chicago Tribune
Newsdya
People
Seattle Post-Intelligencer
Globe and Mail
The Daily Telegraph
The Times
Herald Sun