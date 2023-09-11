‘AMERICA’S DARKEST DAY’: See newspaper headlines from around the world 24 hours after 9/11

The day after the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in New York City, newspapers captured the shock and horror.

New York Post

Monday is the 22nd anniversary of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

The day after, newspapers around the world captured the sadness, shock, and horror people felt.

We compiled international front pages to show what people woke up to on September 12, 2001.

The September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks happened 22 years ago on Monday.

For many people, the attacks were the biggest news story of their lifetime. Almost all who experienced it can remember where they were when they heard of the attacks.

Many people who remember that day also recall the following morning, when newspapers around the world captured the horror, shock, and sadness people felt.

The Newseum, a museum in Washington, DC, that chronicled the history of media, archived more than 100 newspapers from September 12, 2001, the day after the attacks. The front pages of these newspapers, bearing headlines like “ACT OF WAR” and “AMERICA’S DARKEST DAY,” underscored the impact the attacks had on the American psyche.

Here is what newspapers looked like on September 12, 2001.

The New York Times New York Times Source: Newseum New York Post New York Post Source: Newseum New York Daily News New York Daily News Source: Newseum The Washington Post Washington Post Source: Newseum USA Today USA Today Source: Newseum The Atlanta Constitution Atlanta Constitution Source: Newseum The Los Angeles Times Los Angeles Times Source: Newseum Detroit Free Press Detroit Free Press Source: Newseum The San Francisco Examiner San Francisco Examiner Source: Newseum Chicago Tribune Chicago Tribune Source: Newseum Newsday Newsdya Source: Newseum People People Source: Newseum Seattle Post-Intelligencer Seattle Post-Intelligencer Source: Newseum Canada’s The Globe and Mail Globe and Mail Source: Newseum London’s The Daily Telegraph The Daily Telegraph Source: Newseum London’s The Times The Times Source: Newseum Melbourne’s Herald Sun Herald Sun Source: Newseum

Read the original article on Business Insider