    ‘AMERICA’S DARKEST DAY’: See newspaper headlines from around the world 24 hours after 9/11

    The day after the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in New York City, newspapers captured the shock and horror.

    New York Post

    Monday is the 22nd anniversary of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
    The day after, newspapers around the world captured the sadness, shock, and horror people felt.
    We compiled international front pages to show what people woke up to on September 12, 2001.

    The September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks happened 22 years ago on Monday.

    For many people, the attacks were the biggest news story of their lifetime. Almost all who experienced it can remember where they were when they heard of the attacks.

    Many people who remember that day also recall the following morning, when newspapers around the world captured the horror, shock, and sadness people felt.

    The Newseum, a museum in Washington, DC, that chronicled the history of media, archived more than 100 newspapers from September 12, 2001, the day after the attacks. The front pages of these newspapers, bearing headlines like “ACT OF WAR” and “AMERICA’S DARKEST DAY,” underscored the impact the attacks had on the American psyche.

    Here is what newspapers looked like on September 12, 2001.

    The New York Times

    New York Times

    Source: Newseum

    New York Post

    New York Post

    Source: Newseum

    New York Daily News

    New York Daily News

    Source: Newseum

    The Washington Post

    Washington Post

    Source: Newseum

    USA Today

    USA Today

    Source: Newseum

    The Atlanta Constitution

    Atlanta Constitution

    Source: Newseum

    The Los Angeles Times

    Los Angeles Times

    Source: Newseum

    Detroit Free Press

    Detroit Free Press

    Source: Newseum

    The San Francisco Examiner

    San Francisco Examiner

    Source: Newseum

    Chicago Tribune

    Chicago Tribune

    Source: Newseum

    Newsday

    Newsdya

    Source: Newseum

    People

    People

    Source: Newseum

    Seattle Post-Intelligencer

    Seattle Post-Intelligencer

    Source: Newseum

    Canada’s The Globe and Mail

    Globe and Mail

    Source: Newseum

    London’s The Daily Telegraph

    The Daily Telegraph

    Source: Newseum

    London’s The Times

    The Times

    Source: Newseum

    Melbourne’s Herald Sun

    Herald Sun

    Source: Newseum

    Read the original article on Business Insider

