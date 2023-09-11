Mon. Sep 11th, 2023

    Houston Rockets Guard Kevin Porter Accused Of Assaulting WNBA Player Girlfriend At NYC Hotel

    Kevin Porter Jr., a guard for the Houston Rockets, was arrested in New York City on Monday on suspicion of assaulting his girlfriend, former WNBA player Kysre Gondrezick, according to multiple reports.

    Porter, 23, was being held in custody at the NYPD’s 17th Precinct located in midtown Manhattan.

    On the evening in question, Porter had returned early Monday morning to the Millennium Hotel in Times Square, where he and Gondrezick were staying. According to ABC News, citing police sources, Gondrezick was displeased with the late hour of his arrival and subsequently locked the door. With the assistance of hotel security, Porter gained entry, and it was during this confrontation that he allegedly assaulted the woman.

    “Upon arrival officers were informed that a 26-year-old female sustained a laceration to the right side of her face and was complaining about pain to her neck,” the NYPD said. “A preliminary investigation on scene determined that a known individual struck her multiple times upon her body and placed his hands around her neck.

    The exact extent of Gondrezick’s injuries has not yet been confirmed.

    Pending domestic assault charges are currently under consideration against Porter. It remains unclear what punishment Porter may receive from the NBA.

