    News

    Man Claims Girlfriend’s ‘Accidental’ Shooting Followed Argument Over Another Woman: Police

    NASHVILLE (MNPD) – A suspect is in custody following Sunday night’s fatal shooting of Danielle Yarlett, 24, on Vista Drive. Yarlett was found inside the home with a gunshot wound to her head.

    Yarlett’s boyfriend, Brandon Brown, 31, was on scene when officers arrived and said ‘the gun just went off.’ He said during an interview that he and Yarlett were arguing prior to the shooting.

    Yarlett was transported to Skyline Medical Center where she died.

    Brown was charged with criminal homicide and is being held in lieu of $200,000 bond.

