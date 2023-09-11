Mon. Sep 11th, 2023

    News

    How Air Pollution and Wildfires Are Making Us More Suicidal

    By

    Sep 11, 2023 , , ,
    How Air Pollution and Wildfires Are Making Us More Suicidal

    Patrick Orton / Getty

    In the past year, the U.S. has seen horrific air pollution from wildfires spread everywhere from the major metropolitan areas of the Northeast to the plains of the Midwest. The impact is stark. Not only can poor air quality lead to increases in lung cancer cases and dementia, but it could also be the reason why your favorite sports team is performing poorly.

    Now there’s even evidence that it could have a deadly impact on mental health.

    A team of researchers at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign published a study Monday in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences that found air pollution may also cause spikes in suicide. This phenomenon disproportionately affects rural counties, where a 10 percent increase in pollution is linked to a 1.5 percent rise in suicide rates on average.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Special edition: Morocco mourns over 2,800 lives lost in quake as rescuers race against time

    Sep 11, 2023
    News

    6 People Fatally Shot In Greece, At A Seaside Town Near Athens

    Sep 11, 2023
    News

    Charlie Robison, Country Singer and ‘Nashville Star’ Judge, Dead at 59

    Sep 11, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Special edition: Morocco mourns over 2,800 lives lost in quake as rescuers race against time

    Sep 11, 2023
    News

    6 People Fatally Shot In Greece, At A Seaside Town Near Athens

    Sep 11, 2023
    News

    Charlie Robison, Country Singer and ‘Nashville Star’ Judge, Dead at 59

    Sep 11, 2023
    News

    Elon Musk’s biographer says that billionaire can ‘hardly remember’ his ‘demon-like outbursts’ and he has been ‘volatile his whole life’

    Sep 11, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy