Mon. Sep 11th, 2023

    News

    Desiigner’s Lawyer Reveals What Led Up to In-Flight Masturbation

    By

    Sep 11, 2023 , , , ,
    Desiigner’s Lawyer Reveals What Led Up to In-Flight Masturbation

    REUTERS/Peter Power

    The rapper known as Desiigner suffered a pair of manic episodes in the run-up to his April arrest for masturbating aboard a commercial flight, and an inadvertent encounter with some “laced” weed was partially to blame, according to his lawyer.

    After the onetime Kanye West protégé, whose real name is Sidney Royel Selby III, was charged with exposing himself—and much, much more—while flying Delta Air Lines from Tokyo to Minneapolis, he issued an apology saying he had been hospitalized while overseas but did not say where or why.

    “They gave me meds, and i had to hop on a plane home,” Selby wrote. “I am ashamed of my actions that happened on that plane. I landed back to the states, and am admitting my self [sic] in a facility to help me. I will be cancelling all of my shows and any obligations until further notice.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Special edition: Morocco mourns over 2,800 lives lost in quake as rescuers race against time

    Sep 11, 2023
    News

    6 People Fatally Shot In Greece, At A Seaside Town Near Athens

    Sep 11, 2023
    News

    Charlie Robison, Country Singer and ‘Nashville Star’ Judge, Dead at 59

    Sep 11, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Special edition: Morocco mourns over 2,800 lives lost in quake as rescuers race against time

    Sep 11, 2023
    News

    6 People Fatally Shot In Greece, At A Seaside Town Near Athens

    Sep 11, 2023
    News

    Charlie Robison, Country Singer and ‘Nashville Star’ Judge, Dead at 59

    Sep 11, 2023
    News

    Elon Musk’s biographer says that billionaire can ‘hardly remember’ his ‘demon-like outbursts’ and he has been ‘volatile his whole life’

    Sep 11, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy