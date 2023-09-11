Desiigner’s Lawyer Reveals What Led Up to In-Flight Masturbation

REUTERS/Peter Power

The rapper known as Desiigner suffered a pair of manic episodes in the run-up to his April arrest for masturbating aboard a commercial flight, and an inadvertent encounter with some “laced” weed was partially to blame, according to his lawyer.

After the onetime Kanye West protégé, whose real name is Sidney Royel Selby III, was charged with exposing himself—and much, much more—while flying Delta Air Lines from Tokyo to Minneapolis, he issued an apology saying he had been hospitalized while overseas but did not say where or why.

“They gave me meds, and i had to hop on a plane home,” Selby wrote. “I am ashamed of my actions that happened on that plane. I landed back to the states, and am admitting my self [sic] in a facility to help me. I will be cancelling all of my shows and any obligations until further notice.”

