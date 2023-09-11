Mon. Sep 11th, 2023

    Tori Spelling dons a busty top and low-rise jeans to visit a McDonald’s in LA… weeks after being hospitalized for mysterious illness and living in an RV park amid ‘money problems’

    By Sarah Sotoodeh for Dailymail.com

    Published: 2:23 PM EDT, September 11, 2023 | Updated: 3:09 PM EDT, September 11, 2023

    Tori Spelling was spotted stopping by McDonald’s for a late night bite while rocking a busty top — just weeks after her mysterious hospitalization and while living in an RV park amid “money troubles.”

    The mother-of-five, 50, opted for a form-fitting, low-cut gray top, which also highlighted her midriff.

    She added a pair of baggy jeans in a dark wash, a short black jacket and her blonde locks parted loosely in the middle.

    Her late night food run was her second public sighting since her hospitalization.

    Weeks earlier, the former 90210 Beverly Hills looked shaky as she left an LA hospital in a wheelchair with a giant bruise on her face.

    The latest: Tori Spelling was spotted stopping by McDonald’s for a late night bite while rocking a busty top – just weeks after her mysterious hospital admission

    Food run: The mother of five, 50, opted for a form-fitting, low-cut gray top, which also highlighted her midriff

    Dinner: She added baggy dark wash jeans, a short black jacket and her blonde locks loose and parted in the middle

    During her hospitalization in August, she spent four days in the hospital.

    In mid-August, a nurse wheeled her out, while her friend stood nearby helping her get into her waiting car.

    She had a large bruise on her cheek and one on her arm where the IV was.

    Hours prior to her wheelchair sighting, Tori confirmed she had been hospitalized, but did not reveal the reason or diagnosis.

    Tori shared a photo of her hand hooked up to an IV to her Instagram Stories, writing, “Fourth day here and I miss my kids so much.”

    Adding: ‘Grateful and so proud of my strong, brave, resilient and kind to the core kids who stay positive no matter what comes my way.’

    The hospital tape revealed that she was first admitted on August 17, the same day she was spotted filming a mystery project in Los Angeles.

    Casual: Her late night food run was her second public sighting since her hospitalization

    Low profile: She wore a cropped zip-up hoodie during her food run

    Saturday: Weeks earlier, the former 90210 Beverly Hills was seen unsteady as she left an LA hospital in a wheelchair with a giant bruise on her face

    Focused: The star stepped out in the evening because of her fast food cravings

    Her mystery illness came amid her tumultuous divorce from husband Dean McDermott.

    After the split, Tori lived in a camper with her five children.

