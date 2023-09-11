Elon Musk’s biographer says that billionaire can ‘hardly remember’ his ‘demon-like outbursts’ and he has been ‘volatile his whole life’

Walter Isaacson’s highly anticipated memoir about the world’s richest man has been billed as a deep dive into the dark psychology of the Twitter czar.

Speaking ahead of the book’s release on Tuesday, September 12, Isaacson said he thought the SpaceX founder had been “volatile his whole life.”

“He has so many personalities, almost like multiple personalities,” the 71-year-old author said MSNBC.

“He will go from very dizzy to or in engineering mode where he can figure out the valve of a Raptor (SpaceX rocket) engine, and suddenly the clouds appear.

Claire Boucher, known by her stage name Grimes, wrote a tweet last week that sparked speculation about distress within the growing Musk clan.

“And the amazing thing is, after he goes dark and becomes a demon and is really hard on people, he’ll come out of it.

“And then I’ll ask him what it was about, and he barely remembers it.

“When you ask what it’s like to deal with Elon Musk…well, there’s a lot of Elon Musk in this book.”

Isaacson previously said the term “demon mode” was coined by musical artist Grimes, the mother of the three youngest of Musk’s 11 children, 52.

Grimes, real name Claire Boucher, is also making headlines after striking a ceasefire with one of the billionaire’s other moms over their turbulent lines of communication and access to his children.

This follows the recent revelation that Musk and Grimes secretly had a son – his eleventh child who was named Techno Mechanicus, but whom they call Tao.

Isaacson said that chronicling Musk’s life became “much more of a roller coaster” after he bought Twitter and renamed it emerge more clearly in the public sphere.

Isaacson observed Musk’s daily life for two years, including during his takeover of Twitter when he laid off more than half the workforce.

SpaceX founder Elon Musk and Canadian musician Grimes in 2018 during a SpaceX competition

Isaacson writes that Kimbal “ripped a piece of flesh” from his older brother’s hand as they wrestled on the floor of the Zip2 office where they worked together in the 1990s, according to Insider.

Kimbal allegedly launched the enraged attack because he thought Elon was about to punch him in the face — and it left the billionaire needing stitches and a tetanus shot in the emergency room.

Isaacson will publish his expose on Elon tomorrow, adding to the collection of big-name biographies he has already written on Leonardo da Vinci, Steve Jobs, Albert Einstein, Benjamin Franklin and Henry Kissinger.

He spent two years watching Musk go about his daily life and conducted interviews with him and members of his family to gain insight into his life.

His book chronicles Musk’s rise to fame through his SpaceX ventures, selling a million cars through Tesla and becoming the richest man in the world.