Charlie Robison, Country Singer and ‘Nashville Star’ Judge, Dead at 59

Charlie Robison, the renowned country music artist famous for his hit track “I Want You Bad,” has passed away, as confirmed by a heartfelt statement shared by his wife on Facebook.

In her post on Sunday, Kristin Robison wrote, “It is with a heavy heart that I share the news that my husband, Charlie Robison, has passed away today, surrounded by his family and friends. My heart is broken. Please pray for me, our children and our family.”

The Associated Press reported that Robison succumbed to cardiac arrest and passed away at a hospital in San Antonio, Texas.

Robison’s sister and fellow musician, Robyn Ludwick, also paid tribute in a social media post, stating, “My heart is broken in the deepest most irreparable way. My big brother Charlie passed away in the arms of his loved ones. Please play some Charlie Robison on Repeat. He would want it that way.”

“Music wasn’t just a staple around the Robison household; from even before he could walk, Charlie would spend Saturday nights with his parents at The Cabaret, the local C&W dancehall in downtown Bandera. But the fare playing in the family home ran the gamut from rock’n’roll to singer-songwriters and much more,” a bio says on his website. “So it should come as no surprise that Charlie, his brother Bruce and sister Robyn Ludwyck all enjoy respected and critically acclaimed music careers as singers, songwriters and recording and performing artists.”

