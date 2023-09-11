6 People Fatally Shot In Greece, At A Seaside Town Near Athens

On Monday, Greek police reported a shooting in a coastal town near Athens where six individuals were killed. State-run television suggested that authorities suspect it to be a gang-related incident.

According to a police statement, the bodies were discovered on Monday evening in Artemida, located approximately 12 miles east of Athens. The statement did not provide additional details regarding the circumstances of the shooting or the identities of the victims.

State-operated ERT television indicated that law enforcement believed the shooting might be connected to a dispute involving organized criminal factions. It was reported that all the victims were adult males, found deceased both inside and outside a vehicle, and appeared to have been shot with at least one handgun.

Greek newspaper Proto Thema released video footage purportedly depicting the police presence at the scene following the shooting. According to the newspaper, the targeted vehicle had German license plates, and the investigation uncovered 25 shell casings. Authorities were also actively searching for a car and a motorcycle believed to have been used by the assailants.

