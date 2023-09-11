Delta Passengers Stranded on Remote Island Told to Be Grateful They Didn’t Crash

REUTERS/Mike Blake

Delta Air Lines passengers took to social media to vent their frustrations with the airline after they found themselves unexpectedly stranded for over 12 hours this weekend on an island in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean.

Just a few hours after taking off from Ghana on Friday, Flight 157 was diverted from its New York destination to the island of Terceira after a “mechanical issue with a backup oxygen system,” a Delta spokesperson told Insider.

The 215 passengers spent much of their time on the island without food, water, or updates from staff, according to accounts posted by several passengers on social media.

