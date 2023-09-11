FDA approves Pfizer and Moderna covid vaccines with new formula

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

The Food and Drug Administration has approved recently formulated covid vaccines Pfizer and modern. Unlike booster shots released in the past, this vaccine is not made with components from the original Covid variants that spread in 2020. It is a monovalent vaccine that targets an omicron subvariant. reports The New York Timesas recommended by the FDA in June.

The new vaccines specifically address the XBB.1.5 omicron variant, which became the dominant covid strain in certain parts of the US last winter and is most closely related to EG.5, which currently accounts for 21.5 percent of cases, according to CDC data.

The national SARS-CoV-2 genomic surveillance program sequences a nationally representative selection of clinical respiratory samples to identify and monitor the spread of variants.Image: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

While the FDA approved the vaccines for people ages 12 and older, it authorized the shots for emergency use in children between six months and 11 years of age. As a result of the update, previous Moderna and Pfizer boosters are no longer authorized for use in the US.

The FDA notes that “the updated vaccines are expected to provide good protection against COVID-19 variants currently circulating,” adding that the “composition” of the shots may need an annual update in the future, similar to what what we see with flu vaccines. .