MANHUNT LATEST: Pennsylvania Killer Danelo Cavalcante’s Sister Arrested By ICE, Will Be Deported

On Monday, Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens announced that Chester County has increased the reward for information leading to the capture of Danelo Cavalcante, who escaped from Chester County Prison. The reward now stands at $25,000.

Bivens also said that Cavalcante’s sister is currently in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and is undergoing deportation proceedings. She was described as an “overstay” and has opted not to cooperate in her brother’s apprehension.

Bivens emphasized that anyone aiding 34-year-old Cavalcante will face legal prosecution.

While there is no evidence suggesting Cavalcante has left Pennsylvania, law enforcement is prepared for a nationwide search, Bivens said. Their concern stems from the fact that Cavalcante used a van to seek assistance from two former colleagues, prompting fears that he may attempt to steal another vehicle.

As of Monday morning, the search has intensified in northern Chester County, with the manpower doubling over the weekend. Approximately 600 people are now involved in the manhunt. Police suspect that Cavalcante managed to breach their perimeter possibly by using an underground tunnel or drainage ditch.

