    The ‘Real Housewives of New York’ Have Officially Killed the Term ‘Girl’s Girl’

    The ‘Real Housewives of New York’ Have Officially Killed the Term ‘Girl’s Girl’

    It’s with a heavy heart that I have the report that the term “girl’s girl” has officially been found dead, thanks to the new cast of the Real Housewives of New York City.

    It’s not that this casual, light-hearted term has a particularly firm definition aside from “a woman who simply enjoys the company of other women.” While every self-declared feminist would likely describe themselves as one, it’s not exactly a political identity. By these standards, someone as overtly pro-women as Malala Yousfzai and as anti-women as Meghan McCain—but has been seen hanging out with other women, including Erika Jayne—can both call themselves “girl’s girls.”

    On Real Housewives, where women go from trauma-bonding to clawing each other’s eyes out in a matter of seconds, the term is just as slippery.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

