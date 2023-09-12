Officials Scramble to Curb Frenzy in British Spying Scandal

Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty

The British parliamentary staffer who has been arrested on suspicion of spying for China in the U.K. has released a statement denying the accusations, claiming he was “completely innocent.”

The statement, which the man released through lawyers, comes just after The Sunday Times published a story claiming one of two men arrested earlier this year under the Official Secrets Act was a parliamentary researcher with access to several Conservative members of parliament.

The statement claiming the accused is innocent did not name him, but stated that “to do what has been claimed against me in extravagant news reporting would be against everything I stand for.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.