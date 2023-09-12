Delta Community Credit Union Review 2023

Our experts answer readers’ home-buying questions and write unbiased product reviews (here’s how we assess mortgages). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners; however, our opinions are our own.

The bottom line: Delta Community Credit Union is a good option if you live in Metro Atlanta. You might like it if you want free checking and savings accounts, high interest rates on CDs, or the ability to earn points for rewards like travel and cash back. Depending on the CD term, some of its rates are on par with the best CD rates out there right now.

Delta Community Credit Union Overall Rating

FeatureInsider rating (out of 5)Savings4.25Checking4.25CD4Money market account4.25Trustworthiness5Total4.25

Delta Community Credit Union Pros and Cons

ProsCons

Large free ATM network

Pays high rates on CDs

No monthly service fees

No minimum opening deposit on checking or money market accounts

Only available in Metro Atlanta (plus one branch in Kentucky, Utah, and Texas)Membership is limited to people in certain GA counties, employees of companies, and members of associationsPays a low rate on savingsInterest compounds monthly, not dailyNo free overdraft protection ($3 to sweep money from savings)

Delta Community Credit Union Personal Savings Account Review

You may like the Delta Community Credit Union Personal Savings Account if you want an account with Delta Community Credit Union Personal Savings Account – Fees Display. The account pays a low interest rate, though, and you can earn significantly more with one of the best high-yield savings accounts online.

Delta Community Credit Union Personal Checking Account Review

The Delta Community Credit Union Personal Checking Account is an affordable option with no minimum opening deposit or monthly fees. If you enroll in the rewards program, you’ll earn points to spend on categories like cash back, travel, gift cards, concerts, and more.

Delta Community Credit Union Certificate of Deposit Review

The Delta Community Credit Union Certificate of Deposit pays competitive interest rates. It’s a great option if you have Delta Community Credit Union CD – Minimum Deposit to open an account.

Delta Community Credit Union Money Market Account Review

You may prefer the Delta Community Credit Union Money Market Account to the regular savings account if you can maintain a $1,000 balance, because then you’ll earn a higher interest rate. But rates are still low compared to what you’ll earn with any of the options in our best money market accounts guide.

About Delta Community Credit Union

Delta Community Credit Union is an institution with 29 branches in the Metro Atlanta area. There are also single branches in Kentucky (Florence), Utah (Salt Lake City International Airport), and Texas (Southlake).

The credit union is part of the CO-OP Shared Branch Network, so you have free access to 30,000 ATMs and 5,000 shared branches around the US. You can’t open an account at a shared branch, but you can receive assistance.

The Delta Community Credit Union mobile app has 4.9 out of 5 stars in the Apple store, and 4.8 out of 5 stars in the Google Play store.

Your deposits are federally insured by the NCUA for up to $250,000, or up to $500,000 for joint accounts. This means your money is safe even if the credit union unexpectedly closes down.

How to Join Delta Community Credit Union

Delta Community Credit Union is a credit union, not a bank, so only certain people can join. You are eligible for membership if you live or work in any one of the following counties in Georgia:

ButtsCherokeeClaytonCobbCowetaDeKalbDouglasFayetteForsythFultonGwinnettHallHenryPauldingRockdaleSpalding

You can also join if you are an employee/former employee/retiree of dozens of businesses, or a member of several associations. See the full list of eligible companies and organizations here.

You’re eligible if a family member joins. You can also become a member as a non-US citizen if you work full-time for Delta Air Lines and live in one of several countries. In some of these countries, you’re limited to only opening a savings account.

As with most credit unions, you’re required to open a savings account to become a member.

Is Delta Community Credit Union Trustworthy?

Delta Community Credit Union does not have any public controversies.

The Better Business Bureau gives the credit union an A+ rating. A high BBB grade signifies that a company responds effectively to customer complaints, advertises honestly, and is transparent about business practices.

A strong BBB score doesn’t guarantee that you’ll have a smooth relationship with a company, though. You still may want to ask friends and family about their experiences with Delta Community Credit Union, or read online customer reviews.

Delta Community Credit Union FAQs

Is Delta Community Credit Union a good bank?

Delta Community Credit Union may good a good credit union if you live in Atlanta or select areas in Utah, Texas, and Kentucky. It’s a strong choice if you want high-yield CDs or a rewards checking account, but not for earning a high savings account rate.

Can anyone open an account with Delta Community Credit Union?

No, as with any credit union, you have to qualify for membership to open an account. You’re eligible if you live in select Georgia counties, are an employee/former employee/retiree of select businesses, or a member of certain associations. You also qualify if a family member has already joined. You can become a member as a non-US citizen if you work full-time for Delta Air Lines and live in one of several countries, although then you might be limited to just a savings account.

Is Delta Community Credit Union federally insured?

Yes, Delta Community Credit Union is federally insured by the NCUA. Your money is safe even if the credit union unexpectedly closes down. Up to $250,000 is protected in individual bank accounts and up to $500,000 for joint accounts.

How many locations does Delta Community Credit Union have?

Delta Community Credit Union has 30 branches overall. There are 29 branches in the Metro Atlanta area. It also has a branch in Kentucky (Florence), Utah (Salt Lake City International Airport), and Texas (Southlake).

Methodology: How We Reviewed Delta Community Credit Union

To review Delta Community Credit Union, we rated its savings, checking, and money market accounts using Personal Finance Insider’s bank account methodology. We rated certificates using our CD methodology. Each account receives a rating between 0 and 5.

We look at ethics, customer service, and the mobile app when evaluating each account. Other factors we consider depend on which type of account we’re reviewing. For example, we look at overdraft protection for checking accounts and early withdrawal penalties for certificates.

How Delta Community Credit Union Compares

Delta Community Credit Union vs. Credit Union of Atlanta

Deciding between Delta Community Credit Union and Credit Union of Atlanta may depend on whether you meet the requirements for membership at either financial institution. Credit Union of Atlanta membership is limited to employees of certain organizations on this list. At Delta Community Credit Union, you may be eligible for membership if you live in certain counties in Georgia or work at select businesses.

You’ll also want to consider which accounts you’d like to open. Both banks have free checking and savings accounts, and both pay high rates on certificates. The highest rate will depend on which certificate term you choose.

Delta Community Credit Union vs. Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo has a large presence in Georgia. Neither institution pays high interest rates on savings, but Delta Community Credit Union pays significantly higher CD rates on most terms than Wells Fargo. If you want to open CDs, Delta Community is probably the way to go.

Wells Fargo’s strongest feature is probably that it has branches all around the US. You may like it if you travel frequently or expect to move soon and don’t want to go through switching banks.

Delta Credit Union is part of a shared branch network with locations around the US, but keep in mind that shared branches have limits. For example, you won’t be able to open new accounts at shared branches.

