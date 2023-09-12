Mom-of-three, 32, hits back at trolls who accused her of cheating weight loss side effect with skin smoothing clothing

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

A mother-of-three has hit back at cruel trolls who accused her of “catfishing” for wearing shapewear to hide her loose skin – after losing 94 pounds.

Los Angeles-based Kelsey often updates her 122,200 followers about her weight loss and health, including her battle with polycystic ovarian syndrome.

The 32-year-old lost 94 pounds in the past 12 months after being prescribed mounjaro, a drug similar to Ozempic, which stimulates hormones such as insulin and glucagon, which work to reduce hunger , reduce food consumption and make users feel. more complete.

Although Kelsey, who works in human resources, loves her current appearance, she admits that such dramatic weight loss can leave you with a lot of unwanted skin.

Often, she smooths out loose skin using shapewear – much to the chagrin of internet trolls who accuse her of catfishing.

After seeing several doctors, the mother-of-three was prescribed a GLP1 drug to help her lose weight.

“I have a ton of loose skin,” content creator admitted in a video respond to comments. “Most of it is on my stomach, but I use shapewear. »

Kelsey then showed what she looks like without the shapewear, saying she’s very “self-conscious” about it, so the underwear helps.

“Spoiler alert: I wear shapewear because it makes me feel good and feels good, I’m not doing it for you, boo!” Kelsey wrote in the clip’s caption, in response to a comment she often receives that read “shapewear is catfishing.”

Kelsey’s weight problems began at school, when she began noticing she was taller than the other girls in her year around the age of 10, saying this sparked a life of self-doubt , embarrassment and cruel taunts.

“A cheerleading coach told me to ‘suck my dinner’ in our short cheerleading uniforms, and that’s really what started the downward spiral of my self-esteem,” Kelsey recalls.

“A seventh-grade boy called me chubby to my face,” she continued. “I still remember what I was wearing because I came home and threw it away.”

Although she was not considered overweight in high school, Kelsey gained weight after finishing school, going from 160 pounds to around 200 pounds.

The weight gain was accompanied by a series of health problems, including facial hair, acne, ovarian cysts and an irregular menstrual cycle.

Kelsey was constantly self-conscious about her appearance and remembers becoming extremely anxious during everyday tasks like grocery shopping due to her weight.

Kelsey says cruel trolls have accused her of catfishing – because she wears shapewear to smooth out her loose skin.

She responded to people by telling them that she didn’t wear shapewear for them, but to feel good.

Years later, Kelsey discovered her symptoms were due to PCOS, but as a young adult she coped by eating lots of candy – with sugary foods becoming her favorite comfort food.

But indulgence saw her weight peak at 256 pounds and she found herself constantly anxious about everyday tasks, like shopping.

“I felt trapped. I was constantly embarrassed. I was always looking at other people’s eyes everywhere I went, even in places like the grocery store,” she recalls.

“My mental health has deteriorated considerably,” she added.

“My physical health was also struggling. I couldn’t find a doctor willing to help me control my PCOS and insulin resistance.

The proud mom shows off her impressive weight loss with trendy outfits, which she posts on her TikTok

Kelsey’s transformation has inspired hundreds of her TikTok users, who can’t get over her new look

Kelsey, who has over 122,000 followers on TikTok, used the app to track her weight loss and hold herself accountable.

Doctors continued to tell Kelsey to eat less and exercise more, but say they never took the time to truly understand what the problem was.

Eventually, the mother of three found a doctor willing to listen and help her.

She lost 95 pounds in just 12 months thanks to a tailored diet and exercise program, and a prescription for GLP1, a type of medicine used to treat type 2 diabetes and sometimes obesity .

Kelsey, who recently gave up her part-time job so she could spend more time at home with her children, says her life has completely changed – and she loves living in her new body.

“My family life is amazing,” she exclaimed. “I love spending a lot more time outside with my kids.”

Kelsey added that her 11-year marriage to her high school sweetheart was also “thriving.”

The Los Angeles-based mom says she hasn’t reached her current weight since she was in high school

Kelsey says she eats and exercises in moderation, saying she doesn’t believe in restrictive diets.

The mom has become a huge source of inspiration for people who are also on a weight loss journey.

The active woman, who started posting on TikTok only a year ago to hold herself accountable for her weight loss journey, says she doesn’t restrict what she eats and just eats in moderation.

“Restrictive diets don’t work long term for me,” she explained. “Instead, I eat everything in moderation, always have a fruit or vegetable with every meal, and allow myself treats several times a week.”

She added: “I work out three times a week, mainly cardio – like running, walking and hiking. »

Kelsey has also inspired people on their own weight loss journey, especially women struggling with PCOS.

“You inspire so much! Keep being you! » exclaimed one user on a TikTok video.

“You are without a doubt the reason I started,” another agreed. “I’ve only lost 20 kilos since March on Ozempic but I’m not giving up!”