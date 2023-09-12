The ‘Fandelier’ Is the Latest 2-in-1 Interior Design Craze

Scouted/The Daily Beast/Retailers.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

When it comes to decorating a home, it’s the little touches that bring it all together. And yet, when it comes to something as commonplace and utilitarian as a ceiling fan, there are only so many flourishes you can incorporate into the functional fixture. But necessity and creativity are the mother of invention in interior design, which is why you can now have the best of both worlds, all thanks to the “fandelier.”

The fandelier, a cross between a fan and chandelier, has become the latest must-have in home decor, and rightfully so; who says you should have to choose between a gorgeous light fixture and staying cool in your own home, especially in this atrociously hot summer?

Read more at The Daily Beast.