    Sydney Harbour Bridge crash: Huge 'multi-vehicle' smash causes traffic chaos

    By

    Several cars collide on Sydney Harbor Bridge
    Motorists should instead use the Harbor Tunnel

    By Olivia Day for Daily Mail Australia

    Published: 6:03 p.m. EDT, September 11, 2023 | Update: 6:05 p.m. EDT, September 11, 2023

    Several cars collided on the Sydney Harbor Bridge during rush hour, causing chaos among commuters.

    Motorists have been asked to use the Harbor Tunnel instead and to expect delays.

    A commuter who passed the crash scene said it appeared three lanes were blocked by the wreck and fire trucks.

    The Cahill Highway remains open.

    More soon.

