Sydney Harbour Bridge crash: Huge ‘multi-vehicle’ smash causes traffic chaos

Several cars collided on the Sydney Harbor Bridge during rush hour, causing chaos among commuters.

Motorists have been asked to use the Harbor Tunnel instead and to expect delays.

A commuter who passed the crash scene said it appeared three lanes were blocked by the wreck and fire trucks.

The Cahill Highway remains open.

More soon.