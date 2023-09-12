Taryn Manning DEFENDS Danny Masterson after rape conviction saying ‘he made a mistake’ as she SLAMS Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis for backtracking on their support

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Orange Is the New Black star Taryn Manning defends Danny Masterson after he was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for rape of two women at the beginning of the 2000’s.

In a new Instagram video, uploaded to her account on Monday, the 44-year-old actress unleashed her fury on the public for having “crucified” the actor for having made a “mistake”.

“There is no human being on this planet who does not deserve to have the best life and to be happy and free because you are created in the image of the Good Lord, perfectly as you are,” he told him. -she said more than a year ago. million followers on Instagram.

The Virginia native also expressed outrage at the public who “crucified” Masterson for his ‘error.’

Angry: Orange Is the New Black star Taryn Manning slammed Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis for apologizing for writing reference letters for their former co-star Danny Masterson

“He made a mistake, but everyone continues, continues to crucify him, as if he was not already suffering,” she said, before urging critics to “leave him alone”.

She then slammed Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis for apologizing for writing reference letters for their former co-star.

In the footage, she accused the couple of humiliating someone she “really loved and cared for.”

Later, Manning noted that her “speech impediment” was due to the fact that she was “80 percent deaf” and that she had “come a long way” over the years.

The performer made it clear that she had a tendency to “lisp a little bit” when she wasn’t actively working on a project, although many believed her slurred speech was due to “drugs or drunkenness.” “.

In her caption for the post, the singer said the “biggest shame of the year” was “Mila and Ashton peddling” about their character reference for Masterson.

“Stand for something,” she urged her fans, before revealing that she has never voted and “never will.”

She disabled comments on the post, which received 1,728 likes.

In 2014, Manning herself got into trouble with the law for “violating her restraining order and making criminal threats against her former roommate, Jeanine Heller,” according to CBS News.

Manning’s message comes after Kutcher and Kunis responded to backlash over their letters written to a judge about Masterson.

Former teammates: Manning’s message comes after Kutcher and Kunis (seen above with Masterson in 2000) responded to backlash over their letters to a judge about Masterson

“We are aware of the pain caused by the letters we wrote on behalf of Danny Masterson,” Ashton, 45, began in a short video shared on Instagram after it was revealed that he and his wife were guarantors of their former. That 70s Show co-star and friend, 47.

“We support the victims,” added Mila, 40. “We have done this historically through our work and will continue to do so in the future.” Comments on the post have been disabled.

Critics were quick to take to X, formerly known as Twitter, to express their dismay at the “lawyer” apology.

Journalist Yashar Ali wrote on the site: “It is important to note that the letters were not simple character letters that you would write for a friend. The letters, which contained numerous Scientological formulations, were intended to destabilize the victims drugged by Danny.

Ashton informed viewers in the clip: “A few months ago, Danny’s family contacted us and asked us to write character letters to represent the person we had known for 25 years so the judge could take this in full consideration of the case. conviction.

Mila added: “The letters were not written to question the legitimacy of the justice system or the validity of the jury’s decision.”

“They were intended to be read by the judge. And not to undermine the victims’ testimonies or re-traumatize them in any way.

“We would never want to do that. And we are sorry if this happened,” Ashton stressed.

“Our thoughts go out to every person who has ever been a victim of sexual assault, sexual abuse or rape,” Mila said to conclude her statement.

Since the cast’s letters were published, fans have reacted with outrage online.

One former supporter wrote on a recent Kutcher Instagram post: “I’m not a fan of cancel culture, but I’m making an exception for you two.”

Someone else added: “Hard to pass up. How the mighty have fallen.’

Surprising choice: the couple supported their former That 70s Show bandmate by making individual submissions to the court, despite having already been convicted of raping two women.

In the letters obtained by DailyMail.com, Kunis and Kutcher – who is credited as co-founder and board chairman of a non-profit organization meant to help combat child sexual exploitation – made the praise Masterson, saying he “always treated people with decency, equality and generosity” (2017 photo)

The couple supported their former That 70s Show bandmate by making individual submissions to the court, despite having already been convicted of raping two women.

In the letters obtained by DailyMail.com, Kunis and Kutcher – who is credited as co-founder and board chairman of a non-profit organization meant to help combat child sexual exploitation – made the Masterson’s praise, saying he “always treated people with decency, equality and generosity.

In his letter to the judge, Kutcher wrote in part: “He is an extraordinarily honest and intentional human being.

“In over 25 years of relationship, I don’t remember him lying to me. He taught me to be direct and face problems in life and relationships head on, resolve them and move forward.