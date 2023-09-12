Beloved Photographer Who Was Hit at Football Game Dies

Photographer Dies After Being Injured In Caught-On-Camera Sideline Collision At HS Football Game

A beloved Kansas high school sports photographer has passed away following an accidental collision with football players on the sidelines of a game, resulting in a serious concussion and other injuries.

Wichita, Kansas – Linda Gregory, 69, succumbed to her injuries on Friday, four days after she fell and struck her head on concrete while photographing a junior varsity game between Wichita Northwest High School and Bishop Carroll High on September 4. The news was shared by her husband, Mel Gregory, in a Facebook post.

Linda Gregory had been a dedicated supporter and photographer for Wichita Northwest High School, as acknowledged in a Facebook tribute by the school.

Describing the incident, Wichita Northwest’s football team coach, Steve Martin, explained in a Facebook post that while capturing images of the game, Linda was accidentally “ran into” by players who had gone out of bounds. He further stated, “Linda hit her head on the concrete apron of the track and was taken into observation to a local hospital. As the evening went on her conditions have gotten worse.”

Video captured the moment of the deadly collision.

Mel Gregory, who shared a photography business with Linda, provided updates on Facebook, revealing that she was admitted to the ICU, suffered brain bleeding, and was eventually placed on life support. In a subsequent post two days later, he sadly announced her passing.

On Friday evening, Mel Gregory and his family attended the Northwest High School football game, where Linda was honored for her unwavering dedication to the school and the athletes she affectionately referred to as “her boys.”

“As far as Linda’s passing. It was peaceful and as she wished took little time,” Mel Gregory shared on Facebook. “We had a family honor ceremony in her room and she will be transported tonight to Kansas City for the necessary preparation for donation. Unfortunately, some of her organs were not capable of being harvested but they will still be much for helping others to live.”

He expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support his family received and mentioned their intention to establish a foundation to fund a scholarship for aspiring photographers, promising to keep everyone informed of their progress.

