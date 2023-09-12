Gold Medalist Allegedly Forged Brain Cancer Documents to Delay Horse Trial

Tony Gentile/Reuters

If there were a gold medal for stupid ideas, Olympic champion showjumper Eric Lamaze might now be standing atop the podium.

According to legal filings submitted in Canadian civil court, in July, Lamaze sought to delay litigation over a disputed horse sale by claiming that he was suffering from metastatic brain cancer. But the plaintiffs’ attorneys didn’t believe him, alleging that he had made similar misrepresentations four years ago. When the court examined Lamaze’s supposed medical documents, they were quickly revealed to be phony.

“I was blindsided and stunned and shocked when the other side had evidence that they were forgeries,” Lamaze’s own attorney, Timothy Danson, told The Daily Beast. “I have been a trial and appellate lawyer in Canada for 43 years, and this is the first time that any client has done this to me.”

