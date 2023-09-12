How White Nationalist Nick Fuentes Evaded His Twitter Ban

William Edwards via Getty Images

This reporting is featured in this week’s edition of Confider, the newsletter pulling back the curtain on the media. Subscribe here and send your questions, tips, and complaints here.

Was former Kanye West confidant Nick Fuentes, an unabashed Holocaust denier and white supremacist, evading his Twitter ban with an obvious burner account? It sure looks like it.

In recent days, a user named @grimaceshake01 popped up to promote the antisemitic #BantheADL campaign boosted by Elon Musk. Aside from overt references to the “Groyper Army,” Fuentes’ name for his followers, @grimaceshake01 shared and engaged with tweets specifically claiming the account was his. And, of course, it posted aggressively racist and antisemitic content.

Read more at The Daily Beast.