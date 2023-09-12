Tue. Sep 12th, 2023

    News

    How White Nationalist Nick Fuentes Evaded His Twitter Ban

    By

    Sep 12, 2023 , , , ,
    How White Nationalist Nick Fuentes Evaded His Twitter Ban

    William Edwards via Getty Images

    This reporting is featured in this week’s edition of Confider, the newsletter pulling back the curtain on the media. Subscribe here and send your questions, tips, and complaints here.

    Was former Kanye West confidant Nick Fuentes, an unabashed Holocaust denier and white supremacist, evading his Twitter ban with an obvious burner account? It sure looks like it.

    In recent days, a user named @grimaceshake01 popped up to promote the antisemitic #BantheADL campaign boosted by Elon Musk. Aside from overt references to the “Groyper Army,” Fuentes’ name for his followers, @grimaceshake01 shared and engaged with tweets specifically claiming the account was his. And, of course, it posted aggressively racist and antisemitic content.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Pressure piles on Biden administration to release 9/11 Saudi files: Democrats AND Republicans demand documents are declassified to finally reveal if the kingdom was involved

    Sep 12, 2023
    News

    Anthony Albanese urged to scrap the Voice to Parliament vote to avoid ‘dividing the nation’

    Sep 12, 2023
    News

    In a US showdown with China, there are some missions with no special-operations ‘easy button’

    Sep 12, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Pressure piles on Biden administration to release 9/11 Saudi files: Democrats AND Republicans demand documents are declassified to finally reveal if the kingdom was involved

    Sep 12, 2023
    News

    Anthony Albanese urged to scrap the Voice to Parliament vote to avoid ‘dividing the nation’

    Sep 12, 2023
    News

    In a US showdown with China, there are some missions with no special-operations ‘easy button’

    Sep 12, 2023
    News

    A UAW strike could drive up inflation, push Michigan into a recession, and even hurt Biden in the election

    Sep 12, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy