Valentine Plains crash: 21-year-old dies and two injured after Toyota Hilux rolls

A driver was killed and his two passengers were rushed to hospital after a vehicle rolled onto a central Queensland road.

The Toyota Hilux crashed on Lake Callide Drive in Valentine Plains, east of Biloela, at 6 p.m. on Monday.

The 21-year-old driver was rushed to Biloela Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Two passengers in the ute, an 18-year-old woman and a 17-year-old girl, suffered minor injuries and were rushed to hospital.

A driver was killed and his two passengers rushed to hospital after a ute rolled on a central Queensland road (stock image)

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information, dashcam or CCTV footage is urged to come forward.

