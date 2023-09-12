Valentine Plains crash: 21-year-old dies and two injured after Toyota Hilux rolls

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines
Valentine Plains accident: 21-year-old dies, two injured after Toyota Hilux rolls over
A driver was killed and his two passengers were rushed to hospital after a vehicle rolled onto a central Queensland road.
The Toyota Hilux crashed on Lake Callide Drive in Valentine Plains, east of Biloela, at 6 p.m. on Monday.
The 21-year-old driver was rushed to Biloela Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Two passengers in the ute, an 18-year-old woman and a 17-year-old girl, suffered minor injuries and were rushed to hospital.
A driver was killed and his two passengers rushed to hospital after a ute rolled on a central Queensland road (stock image)
The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.
Anyone with information, dashcam or CCTV footage is urged to come forward.
More soon
