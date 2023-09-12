Tue. Sep 12th, 2023

    Valentine Plains crash: 21-year-old dies and two injured after Toyota Hilux rolls

    By

    Valentine Plains crash: 21-year-old dies and two injured after Toyota Hilux rolls

    Valentine Plains accident: 21-year-old dies, two injured after Toyota Hilux rolls over

    Jesse Hyland for Daily Mail Australia

    Published: 7:26 p.m. EDT, September 11, 2023 | Update: 7:40 p.m. EDT, September 11, 2023

    A driver was killed and his two passengers were rushed to hospital after a vehicle rolled onto a central Queensland road.

    The Toyota Hilux crashed on Lake Callide Drive in Valentine Plains, east of Biloela, at 6 p.m. on Monday.

    The 21-year-old driver was rushed to Biloela Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

    Two passengers in the ute, an 18-year-old woman and a 17-year-old girl, suffered minor injuries and were rushed to hospital.

    The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

    Anyone with information, dashcam or CCTV footage is urged to come forward.

