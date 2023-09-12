Former Ariz. School Teacher Arrested For Sex Crimes Against Her Student

BUCKEYE, AZ – Buckeye police announced the arrest of a former teacher on charges related to sexual misconduct with a student. Jessica Kramer, 42, was taken into custody following an extensive investigation that spanned several months.

The investigation was initiated on April 18 when staff at the Odyssey Institute for Advanced and International Studies received information suggesting an inappropriate relationship between Kramer, a former employee of the school, and a 17-year-old male student. School personnel reported this information to the police, leading to the launch of an investigation by the Buckeye Police Special Victims Unit.

Jessica Kramer

According to police, detectives uncovered details indicating that the alleged sexual abuse had commenced around August 2022, shortly before Kramer’s departure from the school in October.

“The victim is a 17-year-old male student who was attending OIAIS high school. Evidence was presented to a Maricopa County Grand Jury which indicted Kramer on multiple counts of sexual conduct with a minor,” police wrote in a report.

Following the conclusion of the investigation, the evidence was submitted to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office. Subsequently, a county grand jury issued multiple indictments against Kramer, charging her with sexual conduct involving a minor.

Kramer was apprehended at her home in Buckeye on Monday morning and booked into the Maricopa County jail.

